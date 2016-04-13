Wednesday's Weather: Mostly cloudy skies. Scattered showers possible. Highs in the upper 60s

Happy Wednesday, East Texas! A disturbance to our south is bringing an increase chance for showers, especially across southern areas on our Wednesday. Highs will be near in the upper 60s to near 70. We should clear out for late week with comfortable temps. Highs will warm into the mid 70s. The weekend will feature increasing clouds with showers & storms returning by Sunday. We could see the potential for heavy rain returning with this system.

Have a great Wednesday!

