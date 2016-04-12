Tuesday's Weather: Mostly cloudy skies. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s

Happy Tuesday, East Texas! We're looking at a mainly dry day for Tuesday with a few spots of sunshine. Highs will cool into the upper 60s to the lower 70s. Another disturbance will arrive on Wednesday bringing an increase chance for showers, especially across southern areas on our Wednesday. Highs will be near 70. We should clear out for late week with comfortable temps. Highs will warm into the mid 70s. The weekend will feature increasing clouds with showers & storms returning by Sunday. We could see the potential for heavy rain returning with this system.

Have a great Tuesday!

