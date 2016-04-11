Monday's Weather: Scattered showers & storms. Strong strong to severe. Highs in the lower 70s

Happy Monday, East Texas! We're starting the week off on a stormy note. Today is a StormTracker Severe Weather Alert Day. Look for scattered showers and storms increasing during the day. Some of the storms will be strong to severe with large hail as the main threat, followed by damaging winds, and the potential for a few isolated tornadoes. The Storm Prediction Center has placed most of East Texas under an enhanced risk for severe weather today. Depend on us to keep you updated during the day. Showers and storms will exit the region this evening, and clear overnight. We're looking at a mainly dry day for Tuesday with a few spots of sunshine. Highs will cool into the upper 60s. Another disturbance will arrive on Wednesday bringing an increase chance for showers, especially across southern areas on our Wednesday. Highs will be near 70. We should clear out for late week with comfortable temps. Highs will warm into the mid 70s. The weekend will feature increasing clouds with showers & storms returning by Sunday. We could see the potential for heavy rain returning with this system.

Have a great Monday, and stay weather aware!

