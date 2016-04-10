UT Tyler produces multiple top-10 finishes at SFA

NACOGDOCHES – UT Tyler Athletics Release

UT Tyler junior Whitney Simmons won the hammer throw with a mark of 52.35 meters and the 4x400 relay team of Tyler Campbell, Logan Houser, Zach Richardson and Jake Davidson finished third to highlight a strong weekend by the Patriots at the SFA Carl Knight Invitational at Homer Bryce Stadium.

Matt Godwin, who is the top-ranked javelin thrower in the South/Southeast region, also earned third place on Saturday with a best mark of 55.61 and Ali Yazdanshenas was seventh in the event with a throw of 48.44. Kevonte Shaw ran a strong 200-meter dash on Saturday in a six-heat contest where he would take second in his heat with a time of 22.41 as he continues to make his return to form after an injury sidelined him throughout the indoor season. In the men’s 800, Aaron Hurd earned eighth with a run of 1:58.26 and then Evan Wold and Jake Davidson turned in a pair of top-10 finish in hurdle events. Wold ran a 15.33 in the 110-meter hurdles for sixth in the event, while Davidson ran a 55.80 in the 400-meter hurdles for sixth before helping the 4x400 win its heat and finish in a time of 3:19.61.

Mari Rodriguez would place 11th with a time of 1:00.50 in the 400-meter dash on Saturday after teammate Brittany Brunson earned 15th in the 1,500-meter run during Friday night’s distance carnival which also saw Krista Painter run a 20:09.25 in the 5,000 meters and Bethany Cox clock in at 20:11.24. Michaela Heys produced a 10th place finish in the 400-meter hurdles on Saturday with a time of 1:16.24 and also competed on the 4x400 meter relay with Rodriguez, Kayla Akin and Rebekah Groth. The team would finish eighth with a time of 4:22.22. Simmons, who won the hammer on Friday, took sixth on Saturday in the discus with a 41.12 mark which came on her final throw of the meet while Whitney Burt took sixth in the javelin (24.55) and Hanna Fischer eighth with a throw of 19.05 meters.

During the men’s distance carnival on Friday, Conner Benson was 19th in the 5,000 meters with a run of 15:48.03.

UT Tyler is scheduled to compete at the East Texas Invite next Saturday at Texas A&M-Commerce.