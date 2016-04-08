Friday's Weather: A mix of clouds/sun. Cooler. Highs in the mid 70s

T.G.I.F, East Texas! We're looking at a mix of clouds and sunshine. Afternoon temps will be about 10 degrees cooler than what we saw on our Thursday. Highs will warm into the mid 70s.

Friday night we're expecting great weather. A few scattered clouds, otherwise look for comfortable temps. Morning lows will drop down into the lower 50s.

Saturday will feature increasing clouds. A weak disturbance will lift towards the region by the afternoon hours. The first disturbance could bring an isolated sprinkle/shower to our western area, otherwise, look for highs to warm into the mid to upper 70s.

Sunday will feature mostly cloudy skies. A slight chance for an isolated shower or storm by the afternoon hours. Highs will warm into the upper 70s. The winds over the weekend will also become breezy at times out of the south 15-25 mph.

Monday, a cut-off low pressure will approach the area dragging a pacific front our way. Look for scattered showers & storms to develop across East Texas, especially during the afternoon hours. The Storm Prediction Center is already outlining portions of the area for the potential for a few of these storms to be strong to severe with damaging winds, and large hail as the main threats. Depend on the StormTracker Weather Team to keep you updated as we inch closer to this system.

We get a brief break Tuesday before more showers possible by Wednesday.

Have a great weekend!

Copyright 2016 KLTV. All rights reserved.