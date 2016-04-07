Thursday Weather: Sunny skies. Very warm. Highs in the mid 80s

Happy Thursday, East Texas! Sunny skies for your Thursday. Very warm temps. Highs climb into the 80s. Sunshine and decent temps return for the end of the work week, with highs in the 70s and lows in the 40s.

The weekend looks decent with increasing clouds, Highs will climb into the 70s. We could see a slight isolated shower chance by Sunday.

Better rain and storm chances look to return to the area around Monday of next week!

Have a great Thursday!

Copyright 2016 KLTV. All rights reserved.