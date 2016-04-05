Tuesday's Weather: Mostly sunny skies. Becoming breezy. Highs in the low to mid 80s

Happy Tuesday, East Texas! Look for more sunshine and a warm afternoon for your Tuesday. Highs climb into the low to mid 80s.

Clouds will increase on your Wednesday as a weak cold front moves through the area. Look for a slight chance (<20%) of an isolated shower as the front moves thru during the day. Otherwise look for partly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 70s.

Sunshine and decent temps return for the end of the work week, with highs in the 70s and lows in the 40s.

The weekend looks nice with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Highs will climb into the 70s. We could see some clouds increasing through the weekend, along with a slight isolated shower chance by Sunday.

Better rain and storm chances look to return to the area around Monday of next week!

Have a great week!

