MUGSHOTS: Gregg County indictments for March 30-31 - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

MUGSHOTS: Gregg County indictments for March 30-31

By Ashley M. Slayton, Digital Content Manager
Connect
GREGG COUNTY, TX (KLTV) -

A man suspected of murdering his parents is among a group of people indicted in Gregg County.

Casey Lansdale, 41, of Gladewater was indicted on a capital murder charge in the 124th District Court of Gregg County. Lansdale is suspected of murdering, Raye and Charles Lansdale, both 68, who were found dead inside of his home.

The grand jury returned 53 indictments March 30-31, seven of them sealed due to no arrest at the time of indictment. Others indicted include:

  • Colton Wayne Underwood, 23, of Longview, forgery
  • Eric Jerome Ector, 30, of Gladewater, assault family violence
  • Adrian Dmitri Jones, 38, of Longview, assault family violence
  • Darrin Brinkley, 25, of Overton, three counts of aggravated robbery
  • Keenon Winn Pegues, 29, of Longview, unlawful possession of firearm by felon
  • Angel Luis Rivera Ruis, 40, of Granbury, tampering with evidence
  • Jacob Paul LaBeff, 38, of Kilgore, forgery
  • Kolde Devante Thompson, 23, of Longview, aggravated assault
  • Arturo Hernandez, 20, of Longview, harassment against public servant
  • Edward Antwoine Lemar Cartwright, 24, of Longview, assault family violence enhanced
  • Brandon Ray Williams, 28, of Longview, assault against public servant, unlawful possession of firearm by a felon
  • Trevorris Rashomique Woodard, 28, of Longview, unlawful possession of firearm by a felon
  • James Todd Harrington, 34, of Longview, possession of controlled substance; theft
  • John Christopher Pierson, 42, of Gilmer, theft
  • Jason Dean Wigley, 37, of Henderson, unauthorized use of motor-propelled vehicle
  • Saul Hernandez Espino, 22, of Longview, forgery
  • Gustavo Adrain Gonzalez-Ortiz, 22, of Longview, credit card abuse
  • Jeff Edward Sopko, 60, of Longview, burglary of building
  • Alton Cortez Hanson, 28, of Big Sandy, aggravated robbery
  • Javonte Bernard Williams, 25, of Gladewater, aggravated robbery
  • Michael Jerome Mumphrey, 32, of Kilgore, assault family violence
  • Tyler Wayne Craig, 23, of Gladewater, burglary of habitation
  • Kaylee Lawrence, 24, of Hot Springs, possession of controlled substance
  • Taneeka Channee Woodard, 29, of Longview, evading arrest or detention with vehicle
  • Daniel Anthony Canada, 30, of Longview, evading arrest or detention with vehicle
  • Jose Margarito Lopez, 28, of Longview, evading arrest or detention with vehicle
  • Heather Lanae New, 30, of Gladewater, possession of controlled substance
  • Joshua Lynn Craver, 29, of Longview, aggravated assault
  • Kenneth Dewayne McGee, 35, of Longview, aggravated robbery; unlawful possession of firearm by felon
  • James David Summers, 36, of Longview, theft habitual
  • Eddie James Mack, 61, of Longview, theft habitual
  • Tina Marie White, 36, of Longview, theft habitual
  • Kevin Darnell Hurndon, 52, of Longview, theft habitual
  • Teresa McCurry, 48, of Longview, theft habitual
  • Aimee Beth Rogers, 44, of Longview, theft habitual
  • Billy Don Clemons, 55, of Longview, burglary of building
  • Samuel Dale Mayfield, 36, of Longview, burglary of building
  • Jonathan Bryant Madewell, 35, of Longview, possession of controlled substance
  • Marquis Kelly, 21, of Longview, possession of controlled substance with intent to deliver
  • Arthur Perry Jr., 32, of Longview, possession of controlled substance with intent to deliver

Mobile users click here to view images.

Copyright 2016 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly