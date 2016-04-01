MUGSHOTS: Gregg County indictments for March 30-31

A man suspected of murdering his parents is among a group of people indicted in Gregg County.
Casey Lansdale, 41, of Gladewater was indicted on a capital murder charge in the 124th District Court of Gregg County. Lansdale is suspected of murdering, Raye and Charles Lansdale, both 68, who were found dead inside of his home.
The grand jury returned 53 indictments March 30-31, seven of them sealed due to no arrest at the time of indictment. Others indicted include:
