Tyler police issue warrants for suspects in aggravated robbery at Walmart

Tyler police have identified two suspects in an aggravated robbery at a Walmart store.

Police are searching for Dustin Chrzas, 19, and Keonta Rashaud Johnson, 19. Warrants have been issued for their arrest. Bond has been set at $500,000 for each suspect.

About 1:24 a.m. Thursday, officers responded to an aggravated robbery in the 5000 block of Troup Highway.

Officers on scene were told that two suspects, later identified as Chrzas and Johnson, were seen running out of the door with two flat screen televisions in a shopping cart. An employee attempted to stop them and ask for a receipt. Chrzas told the employee to get out of the way and pulled a handgun out.

The suspects got into a Volkswagen Jetta driven by Jamaine Pringle, 25, who was waiting in the parking lot. Officers found the vehicle a short time later and police say the driver attempted to flee police by pulling into the Summerwood Apartments on Old Omen Road. They were seen running through the complex with the stolen merchandise.

Officers found one of the TVs hidden in the complex and also found the getaway vehicle and driver. Pringle, 25. Pringle was charged with aggravated robbery. His bond is set at $500,000.

Police are asking for help locating the men. To provide information, call 903-531-1000 or Smith County Crime Stoppers at 903-597-2833.

Copyright 2016 KLTV. All rights reserved.