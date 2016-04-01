Friday's Weather: Mostly cloudy skies. Periods of thundershowers. Highs in the mid 60s

T.G.I.F East Texas! We're looking at clouds returning across the region today. Look for off & on periods of scattered thundershowers rolling through the area. No major severe weather is expected with this activity, but can't rule out some gusty winds, heavy downpours, and some small hail with some of the heaviest activity. Rain chances look to ramp up a bit through the midday and afternoon hours. Highs will be much cooler across ETX in the low to mid 60s.

Tonight, the rain showers should taper down quickly after sunset. Look for clearing skies overnight, with chilly temperatures blowing in. Overnight lows are expected to drop well down into the 40s.

Your weekend is looking fantastic across the region. Look for plenty of sunshine both Saturday and Sunday. Afternoon highs on Saturday will likely hold into the upper 60s, while we should climb into the mid 70s by Sunday. Morning lows will be down into the 40s.

More sunshine to start the first week of April. Look for highs near 80. A weak front may bring some extra clouds, and slightly cooler temps by mid week.

Have a great weekend! ced

Copyright 2016 KLTV. All rights reserved.