Thursday's Weather: Mostly cloudy skies. A few scattered storms possible, especially south of I-20. Highs in the lower 80s

Happy Thursday, East Texas! We're looking at mostly cloudy skies. A front is still to our northwest, so with plenty of moisture left in the atmosphere and some daytime heating, I can't rule out an isolated shower or thunderstorm, especially this afternoon for mainly areas south of I-20. Highs today will be quite warm into the lower 80s.

Tonight, look for clearing skies area wide. Overnight lows drop down into the lower 50s. Clouds will quickly return as we move into Friday morning. An upper level disturbance will work it's way across East Texas giving us one more chance for scattered showers during the day. Thanks to the clouds and possible showers, afternoon high temps will be kept down into the mid 60s. We clear everything out of here by the weekend. Look for plenty of sunshine and temps holding in the upper 60s to mid 70s for highs. Overnight lows will drop back down into the 40s. Next week looks nice to start the month of April. Look for plenty of sunshine and temps holding in the 70s for highs and lows in the 50s.

Have a great Thursday!

