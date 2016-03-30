Gift of Love: Caden

Caden is looking for the Gift of Love

It was an afternoon of fun and adventure Caden and me. Caden is a kind, upbeat, and lighthearted child. At school, Caden is inquisitive and his teachers enjoy having him in their class. He also gets along well with his peers.

This 3rd grader wants to be a police officer when he grows up. When it comes to his three wishes, Caden has love on the mind.

"Have a girlfriend. Having kids. Flying Airplanes," Caden said.

Caden says he also likes to watch Nickelodeon and play video games.

"I like to play my games on the airplane," Caden said.

While Caden says he likes his sleep, he also likes to play outside and be active.

"Hide and go seek," is his favorite outside game, Caden said.

Caden says enjoys playing Frisbee.

As for his favorite foods, it's pretty much the basic kid's fare.

"Pizza, macaroni and cheese, chicken nuggets and fries," Caden said.

And for dessert, "chocolate milk with the ice cream. and I also like strawberries and vanilla ice cream," Caden said.

When it comes to his forever family, Caden says he would like to have siblings

"Older brothers and sisters," Caden said.

Caden also says he would like to live in the city. And it's important to him that his family go to church and he can be active in a youth group.



"Because I like God, God's my favorite," Caden said.

Caden's says he also wants to join a loving family that likes to spend time together.

"Have fun," Caden said.

But one thing is even more important with it comes to his forever home, Caden wants a family to show him the Gift of Love.

