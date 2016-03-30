Wednesday's Weather: Periods of thunderstorms. Some strong to severe. Highs in the mid 70s

Happy Wednesday, East Texas! Today is a StormTracker Severe Weather Alert Day!

Look for overcast skies, breezy & warm conditions. We will see several rounds of showers & storms develop and move across the region. Some of these storms have the potential to be strong to severe. The Storm Prediction Center has upgraded a large portion of East Texas under an Enhanced Risk for severe thunderstorms (a level 3 of 5) with all modes of severe weather possible including: Damaging winds (60mph+), large hail (1" in diameter+), A few tornadoes, and even some isolated flash flooding risks. Looks like round 1 may develop during the late morning hours, extending into early afternoon, followed by another round for late this afternoon. We could see a final round overnight into early Thursday morning, with the passage of a cold front.

Today will be a day that you will want to stay weather aware, and have a severe weather plan set to go, in the event weather makes a stop in your neighborhood.

Thursday will feature morning rain chances, followed by clearing skies and mild temps. We will still climb into the mid-70s.

A stronger but drier front moves through early Friday, bringing more clouds, a slight rain chance, and cooler temps with highs falling back into the 60s heading into the weekend.

We will see plenty of sunshine for the weekend with highs in the 60s and lower 70s.

The 70s will stick around into next week, with plenty of sunshine expected for the first week of April!

Have a great Wednesday!

Copyright 2016 KLTV. All rights reserved.