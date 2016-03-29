Tuesday's Weather: Increasing clouds. Warm & windy. Highs in the mid 70

Happy Tuesday, East Texas! We're looking at a mix of sun and clouds for your Tuesday. Look for more sunshine early, with more cloud cover taking over by late in the day. Afternoon high temps will warm into the mid-70s. Southerly winds will also begin to pick up out of the south between 15-25mph.

Your forecast for tonight calls for the clouds to continue to thicken. We could see a few passing spotty showers during the evening or overnight periods. Temps will only fall back into the 60s.

Wednesday will be a StormTracker Severe Weather Alert Day! We're looking at starting the day off with clouds and a few spotty showers. As we begin to heat up during the daytime heating, look for storms to fire up in the afternoon to our west, along a dry line. This dry line will help to produce some strong to severe storms across the region, especially during the afternoon and evening hours.

The Storm Prediction Center has already placed all of East Texas under a Slight Risk (level 2 of 5) with the mention of a possible upgrade in future outlooks. The main threats will be damaging winds, large hail, and the potential of a few isolated tornadoes. Some isolated flash flooding will also be a possibility with some very heavy downpours.

Depend on the StormTracker Weather Team to keep you posted on the latest with any potential severe weather threat for Wednesday. Otherwise, a few morning showers will lead to clearing skies for Friday and the weekend, with slightly cooler temps!

Have a great Tuesday!

