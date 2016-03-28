Monday's Weather: Sunny skies. Warm afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s

Happy Monday, East Texas! We're looking at plenty of sunshine to start your work week. Look for temperatures to warm into the lower 70s this afternoon.

Tonight, we will see mainly clear skies. Overnight low temps will drop down into the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Look for increasing clouds on your Tuesday! Warm & breezy conditions return with south winds 15-25mph, with higher gusts. High temps warm into the mid 70s.Showers & storms become likely as we move into your Wednesday, especially Wednesday afternoon and evening. Some indications right now are pointing towards a decent potential for some of these storms to be severe. All modes of severe weather will be at play including, damaging winds, large hail, and the potential for tornadoes. Stay tuned for more updates as we inch closer towards mid week!

A front clears all this out by Thursday, allowing for clearing conditions. highs will fall back closer to the 70 degree mark for late week into the weekend with plenty of sunshine through the weekend. Overnight lows head back down into the 40s for this weekend.

Have a great week!

