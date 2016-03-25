Fresh strawberry pie by Mama Steph

This pie is the perfect springtime dessert! It's beautiful on your table, tastes delicious, and if that were not enough, it is completely delicious! If you'd like a patriotic version, and 2/3 cup fresh blueberries to the strawberries!



Mama Steph's famous fresh strawberry pie



Ingredients:

1 cup granulated sugar

1 cup water

3 tablespoons strawberry gelatin mix

1 pint fresh strawberries

3 heaping tablespoons cornstarch

1 pie crust, baked and cooled



Method:

In a saucepan over medium-high heat, combine sugar, cornstarch, and dry gelatin mix by stirring or whisking well. Add water, stirring continuously and cooking until the mixture becomes thick and clear. Set aside and let cool.

Wash and hull strawberries, then cut in half and arrange over pre-baked pie crust.

When filling is cool, pour evenly over strawberries.

Chill pie until ready to serve. Serve topped with whipped cream.

Whipped cream:

To make your own delicious whipped cream, buy a pint of heavy whipping cream, and chill a bowl and the whisk attachment of your mixer in the freezer for a few minutes. Then, add a cup of the cream to the chilled bowl, and begin whipping it at high speed. Gently sprinkle in a bit of sugar (just a tablespoon will do), a bit at a time while you’re whipping the cream, to give it time to dissolve completely.

You can also add 1/2 tsp of vanilla extract if you’d like, a little at a time. When it becomes whipped and peaks form, stop mixing. If you go any further, you’ll have sweet vanilla-flavored butter!

