Friday's Weather: Sunny skies. Warm afternoon. Highs near 70

Happy Good Friday, East Texas! We're looking at sunny and nice weather for your Good Friday. Plenty of sunshine and highs in the upper 60s & lower 70s.

Saturday will feature mostly sunny skies and warm conditions. Highs will warm back into the mid 70s.

Easter Sunday could feature a few scattered showers, otherwise mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 60s. Sunshine returns to start next week with temps in the 60s and 70s.

The next significant rain maker will arrive around next midweek.

Have a great weekend!

