Smith County veterans court information

The Smith County veteran’s court is planning to expand the type of crimes it can hear to include felonies.

Veterans Service Officer Michael Roark said the following felonies are excluded: homicide; murder; sexual assault; a crime involving the injury of a child, elderly, or disabled; sale of illegal drugs or narcotics. A person qualifying for veterans court also cannot have a prior conviction of one of the listed felonies.

In order to qualify, the person must be an:

• honorably discharged veteran;

• who has been diagnosed with or exhibits symptoms of

o post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD),

o traumatic brain injury (TBI),

o or any other mental illness caused by service in a combat zone or hazardous duty position.

For more information, contact the Smith County Veterans Service Office at (903) 590-2950. 210 E. Ferguson

Tyler, Texas 75702