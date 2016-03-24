Smith County veterans court information - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Smith County veterans court information

By Stephanie Frazier, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: KLTV News Staff) (Source: KLTV News Staff)
(KLTV) -

The Smith County veteran’s court is planning to expand the type of crimes it can hear to include felonies. 

Veterans Service Officer Michael Roark said the following felonies are excluded: homicide; murder; sexual assault; a crime involving the injury of a child, elderly, or disabled; sale of illegal drugs or narcotics.   A person qualifying for veterans court also cannot have a prior conviction of one of the listed felonies.

In order to qualify, the person must be an:
•    honorably discharged veteran;
•     who has been diagnosed with or exhibits symptoms of 
o    post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD),
o    traumatic brain injury (TBI), 
o    or any other mental illness caused by service in a combat zone or hazardous duty position.

For more information, contact the Smith County Veterans Service Office at (903) 590-2950.  210 E. Ferguson
Tyler, Texas 75702 

Powered by Frankly