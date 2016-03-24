Restaurant Reports: One restaurant, several violations

One East Texas restaurant gets the most serious violations in the latest health inspection period.



In Tyler, inspected on March 9, EL Mejicano Authentic Mexican at 678 West Southwest Loop 323 had the following issues:



Expired beef and pork found.



An employee was observed handling ready-to-eat food with bare hands.



Clean dishes showed traces of grease residue and dirt.



Ice makers had slime build up.



Food contact surfaces needed cleaning.



Large and small roaches were observed by inspector.





Total demerits :21



