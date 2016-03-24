Thursday Forecast: AM Rain. Clearing skies. Highs in the low to mid 60s

Happy Thursday, East Texas! We clear all of the rain out this morning. Otherwise, we're looking at clearing skies and blustery conditions. Temps will be cooler with highs only in the low to mid 60s.

Sunny and nice for Good Friday. Lows near 40 and highs in the upper 60s & lower 70s.

Saturday will feature mostly sunny skies and warm conditions. Highs will warm back into the mid 70s.

Easter Sunday could feature a few scattered showers, otherwise mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 60s. Sunshine returns to start next week with temps in the 60s and 70s.

The next significant rain maker will arrive around next midweek.

Have a great Thursday!

