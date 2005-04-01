What is 7 On Your Side? - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

What is 7 On Your Side?

Have you been treated unjustly in East Texas? 7 On Your Side is committed to reporting when a viewer has been cheated, or is a victim to a scam.

KLTV-TV is dedicated to serving all of East Texas and your rights! Do you feel you have been treated unfairly? We want to hear all about it. Or did one of our reports seem just a little too familiar? Were you put through the same unjust treatment? We definitely want to hear about it.

Email questions and concerns to news@kltv.com.

