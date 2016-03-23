Wednesday's Weather: Increasing clouds & windy. A spotty shower possible this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s

Happy Hump Day, East Texas! We're looking at increasing clouds across the area and very windy. Winds will gusts out of the south between 20-40mph today. A Lake Wind Advisory is in effect for most of the area. This evening, we will be watching towards our west for the potential of strong to severe storms to develop between 8pm & 10pm. The storm chances ramp up a bit more overnight across East Texas. The region is outlined under a marginal to slight risk for some severe storms across the area for tonight. Main time frame would be between 10pm and 7am. The primary threats would include: Large hail, damaging winds, and the potential for an isolated tornado. Be sure to download the StormTracker Mobile Weather App for any updates on advisories or warnings that may be issued.

We clear all of it out by sunrise Thursday. Otherwise we're looking at clearing skies and blustery conditions. Temps will be cooler with highs only in the low to mid 60s. Sunny and nice for Good Friday. Lows near 40 and highs in the upper 60s. Saturday will feature mostly sunny skies and warm conditions. Highs will warm back into the mid 70s. Easter Sunday could feature a few scattered showers, otherwise mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 60s. Sunshine returns to start next week with temps in the 60s and 70s. The next significant rain maker will arrive around next midweek.

Have a great Wednesday!

