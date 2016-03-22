Tuesday's Weather: Plenty of sunshine. Warm & windy. Highs in the mid 70s

Happy Tuesday, East Texas! Your Tuesday will feature more full sunshine with temps warming into the mid 70s. Look for the winds to become quite gusty. We're in the mid to upper 70s for highs Wednesday with clouds on the increase. Can't rule out an isolated shower during the afternoon hours, especially across western areas. Better rain and possibly storm chances may arrive by Wednesday with a quick moving cold front. This system moves out Thursday morning, leaving slightly cooler temps for late week. The weekend starts warm with sunshine but could wrap up with a few showers on Easter Sunday, otherwise look for temps in the 60s.

Have a great Tuesday!

