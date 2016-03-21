Monday's Weather: A.M. Frost. Sunny skies. Highs warm into the low to mid 60s

Happy Monday, East Texas! After a cold, frosty start across the region, look for plenty of sunshine and warming temperatures. We should climb into the low to mid 60s this afternoon. Tonight, a warmer southerly wind will keep temps from dipping into the 30s. We should bottom out in the mid 40s. Your Tuesday will feature more full sunshine with temps warming into the low to mid 70s. Look for the winds to become quite gusty. We're in the mid to upper 70s for highs Wednesday with clouds on the increase. Can't rule out an isolated shower during the afternoon hours, especially across western areas. Better rain and possibly storm chances may arrive by Wednesday with a quick moving cold front. This system moves out Thursday morning, leaving slightly cooler temps for late week. The weekend starts warm with sunshine but could wrap up with a few showers on Easter Sunday, otherwise look for temps in the 60s.

Have a great week!

