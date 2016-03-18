WATCH LIVE: Washington DC bald eagle nest cam

In 2014, a pair of mated Bald Eagles chose the most idyllic of nest sites within the United States’ National Capital, nestled high in a Tulip Poplar tree amongst the Azalea Collection at the U.S. National Arboretum, which is operated by the United States Department of Agriculture. This is the first Bald Eagle pair to nest in this location since 1947. The two Eagles have been iconically named “Mr. President” and “The First Lady.” Click here to watch.