Friday's Weather: Cloudy skies. Afternoon showers & storms. Highs in the low to mid 70s

T.G.I.F. East Texas! A strong cold front is on the way today, increasing our clouds and giving us a good chance for afternoon scattered showers and storms to return to the area. A few storms could be severe. We have a marginal to slight risk for all of East Texas. Main threats would be damaging winds and large hail. Daytime highs should be kept into the low to mid 70s!

Much cooler weather follows this system. Highs for Saturday will be near 60 and only in the upper 50s Sunday. Morning lows will be in the 30s by Sunday and Monday morning.

Some of us could deal with a light frost by next Sunday or Monday morning.

Have a great weekend!

