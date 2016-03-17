Restaurant Report: 9 restaurants get top scores

Nine East Texas restaurants get top scores in the latest health department inspection period.



In Tyler:



Five Guys Burger & Fries at 4510 South Broadway Avenue. No violations, no demerits.



Menchie's Frozen Yogurt at 8926 South Broadway Avenue. No violations, no demerits.



Dairy Queen #5 at 1809 East Southeast Loop 323. No violations, no demerits.



Dairy Queen #2 at 3250 West Gentry. No violations, no demerits.



Bernard Mediterranean Restaurant at 212 Grande Boulevard #C106. No violations, no demerits.



In Lindale:



IHOP at 3408 South Main. No violations, no demerits.



In Whitehouse:



Cooksy's BBQ at 14283 FM 848. No violations, no demerits.



McDonald's at 603 Highway 110 North. No violations, no demerits.



La Herradura Tex-Mex Restaurant at 904 Highway 110 North. No violations, no demerits.



