Restaurant Report: 9 restaurants get top scores

By Bob Hallmark, Multi-Media Journalist
(KLTV) -

Nine East Texas restaurants get top scores in the latest health department inspection period.

In Tyler:

Five Guys Burger & Fries at 4510 South Broadway Avenue. No violations, no demerits.
 
Menchie's Frozen Yogurt at 8926 South Broadway Avenue. No violations, no demerits.
 
Dairy Queen #5 at 1809 East Southeast Loop 323. No violations, no demerits.
 
Dairy Queen #2 at 3250 West Gentry. No violations, no demerits.
 
Bernard Mediterranean Restaurant at 212 Grande Boulevard #C106. No violations, no demerits.
 
In Lindale:

IHOP at 3408 South Main. No violations, no demerits.
 
In Whitehouse:

Cooksy's BBQ at 14283 FM 848. No violations, no demerits.
 
McDonald's at 603 Highway 110 North. No violations, no demerits.
 
La Herradura Tex-Mex Restaurant at 904 Highway 110 North. No violations, no demerits.
 
