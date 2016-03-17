Multiple agencies participate in plane crash drill at ETX airport

The wounds were severe, ranging from bloody foreheads to serious burns, after a plane "crashed" Wednesday afternoon in Gregg County.

But don't worry, the crash - and the injuries - were all simulated.

Multiple agencies participated in the East Texas Regional Airport drill simulating an airplane crash on a runway. The victims were played by nursing students from Kilgore College and LeTourneau University.

Fake blood and gore coated victims as they were placed on stretchers and rushed from the crash to receive treatment. First responders then took over once they were ushered inside.

The drill tested emergency planning and training, according to the Gregg County Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

The sheriff's office said the aim of the drill was to "ensure that in the event of a crash, first responders have real time hands on experience with fighting fire and rescue of multiple victims simultaneously."

Another aspect was to make sure airport operational safety and security measures work in an emergency situation as planned.

Agencies who participated in the drill include: the American Red Cross, Champion EMS, Citizens Emergency Response Team (CERT), Crims Chapel VFD, DPS/TDEM, East Texas Regional Airport, Elderville/Lakeport Fire Department, Envoy, FAA, FBI, Good Shepherd Medical Center, Gregg County Sheriff’s Office, Gregg County Health Department, Kilgore Fire Department, Kilgore College, Lakeport PD, LeTourneau University, Longview Fire Department, Longview Regional Medical Center, North East Texas Public Health District (NET Health), Regional Advisory Council (RAC-G), TSA, Longview transit, Air Methods (Care Flight), Henderson FD and the Texas Department of Transportation.

