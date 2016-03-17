Parts of ETX under thunderstorm watch until 8 p.m.

A severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for counties Cherokee, Rusk, Nacogdoches, San Augustine, Shelby, Angelina, Panola, Sabine, Tyler, Jasper, Hopkins until 8 p.m.

Meteorologists say the storm is capable of producing winds of up to 60 mph and quarter-sized hail.

