Thursday's Weather: Mostly cloudy skies. 30% chance for scattered showers & storms. A few could be strong or severe. Highs in the lower 70

Happy Thursday, East Texas! We're tracking increasing clouds across the region. A stalled out frontal boundary to our south is going to be the focus for providing the chance for a a few scattered strong storms through the day. Not everyone will see rain, and not every storm will be strong to severe. If you do see a strong to severe storm large hail and damaging winds would be the biggest threat. Portions of the area are outlined in the marginal to slight risk of severe weather.

Tonight, we will see a few more scattered showers and storms to develop across the area. Overnight lows will drop into the mid to upper 50s. Friday will feature more clouds. A new frontal boundary will produced more numerous showers and possibly a few storms. The best timeframe will be in the afternoon during the best instability. Highs will warm to near 70.

A strong front blows through the region Friday night and by Saturday morning look for howling winds out of the NW making for blustery conditions. Highs Saturday will be in the lower 60s with increasing sunshine. The winds will make it feel cooler through the day. Saturday night into early Sunday, we welcome in Spring at 11:30pm...We will also be dealing with the threat of a light frost across the area.

Otherwise look for sunshine with temps struggling to warm near 60 Sunday. Clear skies and light winds Sunday night will lead to a higher frost chance by Monday morning.

After that look for a warming trend into next week with windy conditions. Our next rain maker looks to arrive by late next week.

Have a great Thursday!

Copyright 2016 KLTV. All rights reserved.