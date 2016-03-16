Sports WebXtra: Avinger preview - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Sports WebXtra: Avinger preview

UIL Telecast: Avinger basketball team UIL Telecast: Avinger basketball team

Check out this Sports WebXtra to find out why you should catch KLTV Sports at 10, Thursday March 17th.   

Copyright 2016 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly