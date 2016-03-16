Sports WebXtra: Texas teams breakdown for NCAA Tournament - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Sports WebXtra: Texas teams breakdown for NCAA Tournament

WikiMedia Commons: Texas Longhorns court WikiMedia Commons: Texas Longhorns court

Check out this Sports WebXtra to find out how our Texas teams will do in the NCAA Tournament. 

Copyright 2016 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly