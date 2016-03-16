Wednesday's Weather: Mostly sunny skies. Warm! Highs in the mid to upper 70s

Happy Hump Day, East Texas! Look for mostly sunny skies and warm temps for your Wednesday. Highs will climb into the mid to upper 70s. Tonight, a few clouds will arrive across the area. Lows will drop into the 50s.

A much stronger system begins to approach the region by Thursday & Friday, increasing our clouds and giving us a chance for scattered showers to return to the area. Daytime highs should be kept into the mid-70s, Thursday & 60s Friday.

Much cooler the weekend with this system. Highs Friday will only be in the mid-60s....and only into the upper 50s to near 60 for the weekend with morning showers possible Saturday. Best rain chance right now, appears to be on Friday.

Some of us could deal with a light frost by next Sunday or Monday morning.

Have a great Wednesday!

