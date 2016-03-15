Tuesday's Weather: Mostly sunny skies. Very warm & breezy. Highs in the mid 80s

Happy Tuesday, East Texas! Your Tuesday will start out very summer-like with plenty of sunshine. Look for decent southerly breezy to help warm our afternoon high temperatures up into the mid 80s across the region. Keep in mind our normal high for this time of the year is around the mid 60s....so we will be about 20 degrees above normal!

A weak front will move through Tuesday night into early Wednesday, which will cool temps slightly Wednesday to the upper 70s to near 80 for a high.

A much stronger system begins to approach the region by Thursday & Friday, increasing our clouds and giving us a chance for scattered showers to return to the area. Daytime highs should be kept into the mid 70s, Thursday & mid 60s Friday.

Much cooler the weekend with this system. Highs Friday will only be in the mid 60s....and only into the upper 50s to near 60 for the weekend with morning showers possible Saturday. Best chance right now, appears to be on Friday.

Some of us could deal with a light frost by next Monday morning.

Have a great Tuesday!

