Monday's Weather: Mostly sunny skies. Very warm & breezy! Highs in the mid 80s

Happy Monday, East Texas! I think we have a forecast for all four seasons ahead this week. A little something for everyone. Your Monday will start out very summer-like with plenty of sunshine. Look for decent southerly breeze to help warm our afternoon high temperatures up into the mid 80s across the region. Keep in mind our normal high for this time of the year is around the mid 60s....so we will be about 20 degrees above normal! We will see a near repeat for our Tuesday with plenty of sunshine and afternoon high temps climbing once again into the mid 80s with breezy conditions. A weak front will move through Tuesday night into early Wednesday, bringing with it a spotty shower chance across Deep East Texas, otherwise look for temps to cool slightly Wednesday to near 80 for a high. A much stronger system begins to approach the region by Thursday, increasing our clouds and giving us a chance for scattered showers to return to the area. Daytime highs should be kept into the mid 70s. Much cooler for Friday into the weekend with this system. Highs Friday will only be in the mid 60s....and only into the mid to upper 50s for the weekend with off and on periods of showers & storms. Best chance right now, appears to be on Friday. Some of us could deal with a light frost by next Monday morning.

Have a great week!

