Lumberjacks advance in the SLC Tournament

KATY, Texas - ASSOCIATED PRESS

Demetrious Floyd made 12 of 18 field-goal attempts, including career-high tying six 3-pointers, and scored 30 points to help top-seeded Stephen F. Austin beat No. 4 seed Houston Baptist 104-68 in the semifinals of the Southland Conference tournament Friday night.

Thomas Walkup made 6 of 9 field goals, 11 of 11 free throws and finished with 23 points and six assists for Stephen F. Austin. Clyde Geffrard Jr. added 15 points, nine rebounds and two steals, while T.J. Holyfield scored 13 with two blocks.

The Lumberjacks (26-5) hit 29 of 32 (29 of 32) free throws, out-rebounded HBU 42-30 -- including 16-6 on the offensive glass -- and committed a season-low six turnovers.

Caleb Crayton hit four 3-pointers and finished with 20 points for Houston Baptist (17-16). Asa Cantwell added three 3s and 12 points.

Stephen F. Austin took a 54-32 lead into the break and led by as many as 39 points.

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.