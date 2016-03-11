Friday's Weather: Cloudy skies. Periods of showers & storms. Highs in the upper 60s

T.G.I.F. East Texas! We're looking at another wet day ahead for the region. Scattered showers and storms will be possible throughout your Friday. Temps will hold into the 60s for afternoon highs. Tonight, more scattered showers at times, but not a constant rain expected. Temps will drop into the 50s. We still will see a few scattered showers on your Saturday, but not a washout. Temps warm into the lower 70s. We're dry Sunday into next week, along with warming temps near 80. Our next front arrives midweek, with a few showers followed by some cooler temps by late week. Another big rain maker may arrive by late week but that that's still a ways out!
Have a great weekend!
Longview Police are asking for the public's help in finding a child.More >>
Two men are arrested after a routine traffic stop leads to the discovery of possession of methamphetamines.More >>
Tyler fire is currently investigating the cause of an overnight fireMore >>
Tyler police are searching for two suspects after a convenience store was robbed at gunpoint Thursday night.More >>
