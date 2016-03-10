IRS has refunds totaling $950 million for people who didn't file - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

IRS has refunds totaling $950 million for people who didn't file in 2012

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
The Internal Revenue Service said Thursday that it has federal income tax refunds totaling $950 million waiting for about one million taxpayers who did not file taxes in 2012. To collect the money,  taxpayers must file a 2012 tax return no later than this year's April tax deadline.

