Thursday's Weather: Rain & thunderstorms likely. Flash flooding issues return. Highs in the upper 60s

Happy Thursday, East Texas! Today is another StormTracker Severe Weather Alert Day! We're tracking more rain and storms moving into the area from the south. Look for periods of locally heavy rainfall at times, that could lead to more flash flooding developing in the area. Temperatures will hold fairly steady thanks to the clouds & rainfall into the 60s. Rain chances may taper down a bit as we move into the evening and overnight hours across the region. This will give time for more of the accumulated water to runoff. Another round of showers & storms look to return to ETX, Friday, especially during the afternoon hours. Highs will warm to near 70. The slow moving upper level low responsible for all this rain will finally be moving into ETX by Saturday. This will give us one last shot at scattered showers, especially Saturday morning before the system moves out and the rain chances shut down! Sunday looks mainly dry with just a few passing clouds. Next week starts off mainly sunny and dry but a new system will approach the area by midweek bringing more clouds, and eventually more rain to the area.

Have a great Thursday!

