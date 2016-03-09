Patriots hit the road

Patriots is the name and shooting threes has been there game throughout the American Southwest Conference. Now on their journey to a national championship, the patriots have needed to dig deeper into their arsenal.

"Our team is crazy deep, honestly. At any given night multiple people can go into double-digits. Our bench is incredible too, people who don't get in the game I would take over people in our conference that start," said Michelle Obach, junior Patriots.

"We know how to just dig deep and get past that wall, and just continue playing. I think that's when we really leave teams behind, is when we continue through and finish the game strong," said Makenzi May, junior Patriots.

Able to put into place any game plan that coach gives them, these ladies left Tyler confident about their chances to take on undefeated George Fox in the "Sweet 16".

"I think we still should have our confidence, and believe in what we do. It's going to be a tough a game, and we are going to have to fight for it, but I definitely think we can make it happen," said May.

"We all have the same goal. We just play for each other, and I think that's the most important thing when we step on the court. We just don't want it to be our last game with each other, so that keeps us going and keeps us fighting," said Alexus Bertrand.

Four wins away from the ultimate goal, the Patriots have already made history by going perfect in conference and the conference tournament in the same season. Which is why Head Coach Kendra Hassell has no problem going all in and saying that her team will be the one left standing come April 4th.

"I've told my team multiple times, I would beat on the ten times out of 10. we have the players and the strengths of play, that someone will figure out how to get the right shot," said Coach Hassell.

