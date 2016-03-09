Sports WebXtra: Houston Texans win big in Free Agency - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Sports WebXtra: Houston Texans win big in Free Agency

Check out this Sports WebXtra to see how the Houston Texans made the most of free agency, signing Lamar Miller and Brock Osweiler to 4 year deals. 

