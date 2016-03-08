Tuesday's Weather: Scattered showers & storms. Increasing this afternoon. Highs warm into the low to mid 70s

Happy Tuesday, East Texas! We're tracking scattered showers moving from the west for today. Look for periods of scattered showers & storms during the afternoon. Some could contain locally heavy rainfall and pose a severe weather risk. Large hail & damaging winds would be the main threats. Flash flooding could become a problem in some isolated spots. ALL of East Texas goes under a Flash Flood Watch by late this afternoon. Showers & storms increase in coverage again tonight as an area of low pressure moves into the Texas. Late tonight through the first half of Wednesday is when we expect the heaviest period of rainfall with the potential of some strong to severe storms. Again, damaging winds and large hail would be the main threat, although can't completly rule out an isolated tornado risk. The low-pressure system will basically stall across the area Thursday into Friday, causing periods of showers & storms to rotate through, adding to the rainfall totals. The system doesn't really clear the area until this weekend. By the weekend, we could be looking at 4"-8" inches of rainfall across parts of the area. Look for some improving weather conditions as we move into next week.

Have a great Tuesday!

