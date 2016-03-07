Chicken nuggets recalled over possible plastic contamination

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has announced a food recall involving more than 4,500 pounds of chicken nugget products.

The chicken nuggets which were produced for Applegate Farms by Perdue Foods LLC may be contaminated with extraneous plastic materials, according to a statement released by the USDA's Food and Inspection Service.

The recall affects the 8-oz. packages of "Applegate Naturals Chicken Nuggets containing approximately 18 pieces with a Best Before Date of Sept. 27, 2016. The products subject to recall bear the establishment number "P-2671" inside the USDA mark of inspection.

These items were shipped to retail distribution centers in Texas, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, and New York.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions because of consumption of these products. The problem was discovered when Perdue Foods LLC consumer complaints of small, solid clear plastic inside the Applegate Naturals Chicken Nuggets.

The statement also says, consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

