Monday's Weather: Mainly cloudy skies. Isolated PM shower or storm. Windy! Highs in the 70s

Happy Monday, East Texas! We're tracking a vigorous system that will approach the region today, and stick around through the work week. Look for scattered showers and storms to increase from west to east this evening and stick around through the rest of the week. Some of these storms have the potential to produce some severe weather. We have a chance for severe weather Monday thru Wednesday in the area. Flash flooding will become a big threat as we move into the work week. Off & on periods of rain and storms may produce rainfall amounts of 4-8 inches in the area with some isolated higher totals. Flash Flood watches will likely be in effect as we move through the next 24 hours. Stay tuned for more updates through the week. We don't look to dry out until late this weekend.

