Friday's Weather: Mostly sunny skies. Very warm! Highs in the mid to upper 70s

T.G.I.F East Texas! Friday will feature mostly sunny skies. Mild & breezy. Highs climb into the mid to upper 70s. The weekend will feature increasing clouds. Mainly dry & breezy. A few isolated showers are possible across the west late Sunday afternoon. Highs both days should warm into the low to mid 70s. A deep upper trough approaches the area from the west, and slows down right over the region. This should allow for a good fetch of tropical moisture to fill the region, giving us the potential for a heavy rain event, along with a few strong storms. The main action should pick up Monday thru Wednesday. Make sure to have the rain gear on standby, and be ready to reschedule and outdoor activities next week!

Have a great Friday!

