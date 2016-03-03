Restaurant Reports: 5 perfect scores in Tyler - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Restaurant Reports: 5 perfect scores in Tyler

By Bob Hallmark, Multi-Media Journalist
(KLTV) -

This week area health inspectors found good news in the kitchen...and gave five perfect scores.

These reports were all in Tyler: 

El Charro on the Ridge at 6899 Oak Hill Road. No violations, no demerits.

Chris and Sam's Bar and Grill at 2210 Three Lakes Parkway #140.  No violations, no demerits.

Bruno's Pizza at 15770 FM 2493.  No violations, no demerits.

Mama Olivo Mexican located inside Tortilla Y Taqueria Martinez at 903 East Erwin.  No violations, no demerits.

Jucy's Hamburgers at 6421 Old Jacksonville Highway.  No violations, no demerits.

