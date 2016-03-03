Thursday's Weather: AM spotty showers; otherwise becoming sunny this afternoon with gusty winds. Highs in the mid 70

Happy Thursday, ETX! We're tracking a weak front as it moves into ETX this morning. Brief downpours and gusty winds will accompany the front as it moves through. Behind the front, we're looking at clearing skies, and breezy conditions. Winds will switch out of the NW 15-25 with gusts over 30mph at times. A Lake Wind Advisory has been posted thru 6pm this evening. Tonight, we're expecting mainly clear skies. Temps turning chilly again, with overnight lows back into the 30s and 40s. Friday will feature mostly sunny skies. Mild & breezy. Highs climb into the lower 70s. The weekend will feature increasing clouds. Mainly dry & breezy. A few isolated showers are possible across the west late Sunday afternoon. Highs both days should warm into the low to mid 70s. A deep upper trough approaches the area from the west, and slows down right over the region. This should allow for a good fetch of tropical moisture to fill the region, giving us the potential for a heavy rain event, along with a few strong storms. The main action should pick up Monday thru Wednesday. Make sure to have the rain gear on standby, and be ready to reschedule and outdoor activities next week!

Have a great Thursday!

