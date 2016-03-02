Wednesday's Weather: Plenty of sunshine. Mild temps! Highs near 70

Happy Hump Day, ETX! We're tracking lots of sunshine ahead for our Wednesday. Look for highs to warm near 70 this afternoon. Tonight, clouds will be on the increase, along with a chance for a spotty shower overnight. Overnight lows will stay mild only dropping into the 50s. Your Thursday will start off with a weak front moving through the area. This front won't have much moisture to work with but can't rule out a few sprinkles, or a shower or two early Thursday morning. Otherwise, look for clearing skies and warm with temps climbing into the low to mid-70s. We drop back down into the 40s Thursday night with clear skies. Friday will top out with highs near 70 with plenty of sunshine. The weekend starts to bring changes to the region. Look for increasing clouds on the weekend, although stay mainly dry. A few isolated showers may sneak in from the west by Sunday afternoon. Highs warm into the lower 70s over the weekend. Rain chances become more scattered by Monday and widespread to numerous by Tuesday as a deep upper-level trough moves in from the west. Hopefully, this trough can bring us some decent rainfall totals.

Have a great Hump Day!

