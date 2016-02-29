Monday's Weather: Mostly cloudy skies. Warm & breezy. Isolated shower possible. Highs in the mid 70s

Happy Monday, ETX! We're tracking a few isolated showers possible today. Otherwise, look for mostly cloudy skies, warm and breezy. Highs in the mid-70s. Tonight, we will see extra clouds moving in. Staying pretty breezy with overnight lows only near 60. Your Super Tuesday forecast has some slight improvement! The track of our Tuesday system looks to remain far enough to the north, to keep the best chance for widespread severe weather north of us. Still we will run the risk of scattered showers & storms for our Super Tuesday, but it should not be a complete washout. Highs will warm into the upper 60s. Wednesday will be breezy and cooler, with highs in the mid-60s. We're near 70 Thursday with a few more clouds. A second weak front will drop thru bringing clearing skies and mild temps for the weekend!

Have a great Monday!

Copyright 2016 KLTV. All rights reserved.