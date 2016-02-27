Patriots Perfection Continues

After going undefeated in conference for the first time in program history, perfection on the court continued for the women of UT Tyler. Winning their first round game against Concordia (86-70) they entered their match-up against East Texas Baptist on a 17 game win streak.

Now on a 18 game win streak, the Patriots will play in the Championship game of the ASC Tournament, Saturday at 4 p.m., against Howard Payne.

